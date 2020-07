Amenities

Remodeled home in popular Madison Park! This home is located off of Woodlawn Road and close the Park Road Shopping Center and Southpark. Easy drive to Uptown and close to major arteries like I-77, I -85 and I-485. This home has Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Hardwood Floors Sun room and a 2 car carport. Washer/Dryer connections. Pets under 20 lbs allowed requires a $400 pet fee.