All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4406 Cochran Farm Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4406 Cochran Farm Lane
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:56 AM

4406 Cochran Farm Lane

4406 Cochran Farm Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4406 Cochran Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,315 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE5057219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4406 Cochran Farm Lane have any available units?
4406 Cochran Farm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4406 Cochran Farm Lane have?
Some of 4406 Cochran Farm Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4406 Cochran Farm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4406 Cochran Farm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4406 Cochran Farm Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4406 Cochran Farm Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4406 Cochran Farm Lane offer parking?
No, 4406 Cochran Farm Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4406 Cochran Farm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4406 Cochran Farm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4406 Cochran Farm Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4406 Cochran Farm Lane has a pool.
Does 4406 Cochran Farm Lane have accessible units?
No, 4406 Cochran Farm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4406 Cochran Farm Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4406 Cochran Farm Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte