4401 Hampton Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym pool

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



Welcome to a whole new way of life at Southpark Commons Apartment Homes, your new home nestled in one of Charlotte, North Carolinas upscale living communities awaits you.



Our luxurious community promises to deliver you not only an incredibly stylish way of life but also comfort and convenience in every way. These newly renovated furnished and non-furnished apartments are spacious from every angle. With beautiful vaulted ceilings, a complete kitchen appliance package in black or stainless steel, wood-style flooring, designer cabinetry, a mosaic tile backsplash, and more, you will have all of the modern conveniences you need to live large. If you want to get out and socialize or relax, you will love being close to a resort-style pool with an outdoor summer kitchen, access to the one-mile nature trail, and a fit experience in the 24-hour fitness studio. Southpark Commons is situated just 10 minutes from Phillips Place and Southpark Mall, 25 minutes from the Charlotte Douglas Internation