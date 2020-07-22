All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

4401 Hampton Ridge Drive

4401 Hamptonridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4401 Hamptonridge Dr, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sharon Woods

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Welcome to a whole new way of life at Southpark Commons Apartment Homes, your new home nestled in one of Charlotte, North Carolinas upscale living communities awaits you.

Our luxurious community promises to deliver you not only an incredibly stylish way of life but also comfort and convenience in every way. These newly renovated furnished and non-furnished apartments are spacious from every angle. With beautiful vaulted ceilings, a complete kitchen appliance package in black or stainless steel, wood-style flooring, designer cabinetry, a mosaic tile backsplash, and more, you will have all of the modern conveniences you need to live large. If you want to get out and socialize or relax, you will love being close to a resort-style pool with an outdoor summer kitchen, access to the one-mile nature trail, and a fit experience in the 24-hour fitness studio. Southpark Commons is situated just 10 minutes from Phillips Place and Southpark Mall, 25 minutes from the Charlotte Douglas Internation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 Hampton Ridge Drive have any available units?
4401 Hampton Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4401 Hampton Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4401 Hampton Ridge Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 Hampton Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4401 Hampton Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 Hampton Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4401 Hampton Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4401 Hampton Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 4401 Hampton Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4401 Hampton Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4401 Hampton Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 Hampton Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4401 Hampton Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 4401 Hampton Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4401 Hampton Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 Hampton Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4401 Hampton Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
