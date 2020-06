Amenities

Booming Biddleville! Charming 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex - move in ready to be your next home! New paint throughout, hardwoods have just been refinished, and new stainless steel appliances. So convenient to Uptown, interstates, South End and the Panther's Stadium. Such a fun and growing area, and an adorable house! Don't miss out!