Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Newly Upgraded, All-Brick Cotswold 2 BR/1 BA townhome available now! Live 10 minutes from Uptown & next to Southpark in the quaint Cotswold community teeming with restaurants & shops. Unit has upgraded wood flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs in bedrooms, new paint- wow! All stainless steel appliances included in cozy kitchen. Many extras like storage closet off of back porch, washer & dryer included, & community pool. Free parking in lot behind building. Won't last long!