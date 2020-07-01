All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 13 2020 at 7:23 AM

4309 Tulane Street

4309 Tulane Street · No Longer Available
Location

4309 Tulane Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful, renovated 3 bedroom home- 10 min drive to Uptown! Large Kitchen features new tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steel fridge & dishwasher, electric cooktop/oven, plenty of cabinet space, and pull out drawers in cabinets. Separate dining area, large living room, & huge master bedroom has walk-in closet and NEWLY RENOVATED en suite bathroom. 2 large addtl bedrooms have large closets, 1 with new carpet & the other prof shampooed. 2nd full bath with stand up shower. W/D included in laundry room, w/ plenty of storage space. New paint, 2017 roof, 2017 HVAC, new tile floors, new vanities, and professionally cleaned - it is updated and ready to move in! Plenty of parking available on the long, gravel driveway. Walk to the new Oakhurst on Monroe shopping and Common Market, amazing location!
Online Application ($40) and employment verification required. $250 moving expense credit if lease signed by February 10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4309 Tulane Street have any available units?
4309 Tulane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4309 Tulane Street have?
Some of 4309 Tulane Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4309 Tulane Street currently offering any rent specials?
4309 Tulane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 Tulane Street pet-friendly?
No, 4309 Tulane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4309 Tulane Street offer parking?
Yes, 4309 Tulane Street offers parking.
Does 4309 Tulane Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4309 Tulane Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 Tulane Street have a pool?
No, 4309 Tulane Street does not have a pool.
Does 4309 Tulane Street have accessible units?
No, 4309 Tulane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 Tulane Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4309 Tulane Street has units with dishwashers.

