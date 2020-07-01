4309 Tulane Street

Amenities

Beautiful, renovated 3 bedroom home- 10 min drive to Uptown! Large Kitchen features new tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steel fridge & dishwasher, electric cooktop/oven, plenty of cabinet space, and pull out drawers in cabinets. Separate dining area, large living room, & huge master bedroom has walk-in closet and NEWLY RENOVATED en suite bathroom. 2 large addtl bedrooms have large closets, 1 with new carpet & the other prof shampooed. 2nd full bath with stand up shower. W/D included in laundry room, w/ plenty of storage space. New paint, 2017 roof, 2017 HVAC, new tile floors, new vanities, and professionally cleaned - it is updated and ready to move in! Plenty of parking available on the long, gravel driveway. Walk to the new Oakhurst on Monroe shopping and Common Market, amazing location!

Online Application ($40) and employment verification required. $250 moving expense credit if lease signed by February 10.