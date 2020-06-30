4306 Silo Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Beautifully maintained 2 story townhouse in The Meadows at Foxcroft East. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Granite counter tops, Dining room and living room, breakfast nook, den with fireplace and very private patio. All hardwood floors downstairs and brand new carpeting upstairs. Freshly painted. Walking distance to shops, five minute drive to Phillips Place and seven minute drive to Southpark Mall. 2 assigned parking spaces. Very quiet community. Unit backs up to miles of wooded trails. Swimming pool and club house for your use. Water, basic cable,and trash, lawn maintenance are included.