4306 Silo Lane
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:59 AM

4306 Silo Lane

4306 Silo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4306 Silo Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Governor's Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Beautifully maintained 2 story townhouse in The Meadows at Foxcroft East. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Granite counter tops, Dining room and living room, breakfast nook, den with fireplace and very private patio. All hardwood floors downstairs and brand new carpeting upstairs. Freshly painted. Walking distance to shops, five minute drive to Phillips Place and seven minute drive to Southpark Mall. 2 assigned parking spaces. Very quiet community. Unit backs up to miles of wooded trails. Swimming pool and club house for your use. Water, basic cable,and trash, lawn maintenance are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4306 Silo Lane have any available units?
4306 Silo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4306 Silo Lane have?
Some of 4306 Silo Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4306 Silo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4306 Silo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4306 Silo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4306 Silo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4306 Silo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4306 Silo Lane offers parking.
Does 4306 Silo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4306 Silo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4306 Silo Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4306 Silo Lane has a pool.
Does 4306 Silo Lane have accessible units?
No, 4306 Silo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4306 Silo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4306 Silo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

