427 Scaleybark Road

Amenities
Home is minutes from Freedom Park, South End, Uptown, Light Rail, Park Road Shopping Center and more!! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with hardwoods throughout most of the home. Neutral paint throughout with exception of pine-wood paneling on walls in den. Wonderful screened-in porch, carport, fenced yard, and more! Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.