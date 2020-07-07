All apartments in Charlotte
427 Scaleybark Road
427 Scaleybark Road

Charlotte
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

427 Scaleybark Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Colonial Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home is minutes from Freedom Park, South End, Uptown, Light Rail, Park Road Shopping Center and more!! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with hardwoods throughout most of the home. Neutral paint throughout with exception of pine-wood paneling on walls in den. Wonderful screened-in porch, carport, fenced yard, and more! Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Scaleybark Road have any available units?
427 Scaleybark Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 Scaleybark Road have?
Some of 427 Scaleybark Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Scaleybark Road currently offering any rent specials?
427 Scaleybark Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Scaleybark Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 Scaleybark Road is pet friendly.
Does 427 Scaleybark Road offer parking?
Yes, 427 Scaleybark Road offers parking.
Does 427 Scaleybark Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 Scaleybark Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Scaleybark Road have a pool?
No, 427 Scaleybark Road does not have a pool.
Does 427 Scaleybark Road have accessible units?
No, 427 Scaleybark Road does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Scaleybark Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 Scaleybark Road has units with dishwashers.

