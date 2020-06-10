425 W. 8th St. #96

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One bedroom condo in 4th Ward - One bedroom, one bath condo in Springfield Square complex. 3rd floor corner unit with views of the city skyline and community pool. Freshly painted with a neutral gray wall color and bamboo laminate flooring. Living room features a vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Breakfast and living room have ample windows for a lot of natural light. Tile flooring in bathroom with updated vanity. Solid surface counter tops in kitchen. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Large deck with storage area. One parking space provided and condo is walking distance to 4th Ward park.



(RLNE5080477)