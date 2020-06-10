All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

425 W. 8th St. #96

425 West 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

425 West 8th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
One bedroom condo in 4th Ward - One bedroom, one bath condo in Springfield Square complex. 3rd floor corner unit with views of the city skyline and community pool. Freshly painted with a neutral gray wall color and bamboo laminate flooring. Living room features a vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Breakfast and living room have ample windows for a lot of natural light. Tile flooring in bathroom with updated vanity. Solid surface counter tops in kitchen. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Large deck with storage area. One parking space provided and condo is walking distance to 4th Ward park.

(RLNE5080477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 W. 8th St. #96 have any available units?
425 W. 8th St. #96 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 W. 8th St. #96 have?
Some of 425 W. 8th St. #96's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 W. 8th St. #96 currently offering any rent specials?
425 W. 8th St. #96 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 W. 8th St. #96 pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 W. 8th St. #96 is pet friendly.
Does 425 W. 8th St. #96 offer parking?
Yes, 425 W. 8th St. #96 offers parking.
Does 425 W. 8th St. #96 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 W. 8th St. #96 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 W. 8th St. #96 have a pool?
Yes, 425 W. 8th St. #96 has a pool.
Does 425 W. 8th St. #96 have accessible units?
No, 425 W. 8th St. #96 does not have accessible units.
Does 425 W. 8th St. #96 have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 W. 8th St. #96 does not have units with dishwashers.
