Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW ! To apply please call or text (903) 309-3780 for more details. Entry opens with wood flooring throughout the main level and tile in the kitchen. Living room offers built in shelves and plantation shutters found on the windows throughout. Kitchen boasts granite counters, center island and a new stainless steel dishwasher. Upstairs are all bedrooms including the Master with attached full bath. Large fenced in backyard with plenty of room for entertaining!