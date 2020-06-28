All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 14 2019 at 4:30 AM

4227 Hiddenbrook Drive

4227 Hiddenbrook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4227 Hiddenbrook Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Affordably Priced home in beautiful Oakhurst Neighborhood.

Tastefully remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel Appliances, subway tile backsplash, beautiful hardwood floors and much more. Affordably priced home in trendy Oakhurst neighborhood right near all the action and amenities of Uptown.

LIMITED TIME MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! Offer Expires 10/31/2019. Move in by October 31, 2019 and save a total of $300 off your rent (see Ad for details).

To preview this home just go to Rently.com and put in the property address or copy and paste the following link to your browser and set up a self-showing on a day and time convenient for your. Link: https://rently.com/properties/1034286

Definitely worth a look. DON'T WAIT. ACT NOW BEFORE IT'S GONE! Pet friendly.

Available by or before October 1, 2019

This very PRIVATE, STYLISH and COMFORTABLE Home. Offers:
*Updated, Stylish Kitchen with Granite and New Stainless Steel Appliances
*Breakfast areas with built in breakfast both plus extra storage
*Updated Bathroom with Tile Surround and New Fixtures
*Beautiful Original Hardwood Floors Throughout (No carpet)
*Community Garden
*2 spacious Bedrooms with Ample Closet Space
*Ceiling Fans
*Laundry closet
*Central Heat and AC
*Double Pane Windows
*Approximately 948 Sqft
*Private Manageable Yard
*Walking Distance to Oakhurt Elementary
*Minutes to Uptown, Cotswold, Midwood, South Park and Matthews. Good access to 74 and new shopping center at corner.

According to Charlotte Mecklenburg County Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: East Mecklenburg High School - Eastway Middle School - Oakhurst Elementary School (user to verify with school district). Other terms and conditions: Move-in special Details: Maximum of $100 off monthly Rental amount (up to a maximum of $300 total, spread out over three consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual Rent is $1,145 after three months. Minimum 1 year lease term. Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $1,145 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Two pet maximum. Renter's Insurance is required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4227 Hiddenbrook Drive have any available units?
4227 Hiddenbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4227 Hiddenbrook Drive have?
Some of 4227 Hiddenbrook Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4227 Hiddenbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4227 Hiddenbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4227 Hiddenbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4227 Hiddenbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4227 Hiddenbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 4227 Hiddenbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4227 Hiddenbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4227 Hiddenbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4227 Hiddenbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 4227 Hiddenbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4227 Hiddenbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 4227 Hiddenbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4227 Hiddenbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4227 Hiddenbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
