4227 Hiddenbrook Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities community garden on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Affordably Priced home in beautiful Oakhurst Neighborhood.



Tastefully remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel Appliances, subway tile backsplash, beautiful hardwood floors and much more. Affordably priced home in trendy Oakhurst neighborhood right near all the action and amenities of Uptown.



LIMITED TIME MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! Offer Expires 10/31/2019. Move in by October 31, 2019 and save a total of $300 off your rent (see Ad for details).



To preview this home just go to Rently.com and put in the property address or copy and paste the following link to your browser and set up a self-showing on a day and time convenient for your. Link: https://rently.com/properties/1034286



Definitely worth a look. DON'T WAIT. ACT NOW BEFORE IT'S GONE! Pet friendly.



Available by or before October 1, 2019



This very PRIVATE, STYLISH and COMFORTABLE Home. Offers:

*Updated, Stylish Kitchen with Granite and New Stainless Steel Appliances

*Breakfast areas with built in breakfast both plus extra storage

*Updated Bathroom with Tile Surround and New Fixtures

*Beautiful Original Hardwood Floors Throughout (No carpet)

*Community Garden

*2 spacious Bedrooms with Ample Closet Space

*Ceiling Fans

*Laundry closet

*Central Heat and AC

*Double Pane Windows

*Approximately 948 Sqft

*Private Manageable Yard

*Walking Distance to Oakhurt Elementary

*Minutes to Uptown, Cotswold, Midwood, South Park and Matthews. Good access to 74 and new shopping center at corner.



According to Charlotte Mecklenburg County Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: East Mecklenburg High School - Eastway Middle School - Oakhurst Elementary School (user to verify with school district). Other terms and conditions: Move-in special Details: Maximum of $100 off monthly Rental amount (up to a maximum of $300 total, spread out over three consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual Rent is $1,145 after three months. Minimum 1 year lease term. Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $1,145 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Two pet maximum. Renter's Insurance is required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.