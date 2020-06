Amenities

on-site laundry carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Very well maintained home in the highly desired Plaza/Shamrock area. Original hardwoods throughout, spacious bedrooms, fresh paint all around the home as well as a large living room with plenty of space. Kitchen is equipped with a large open area perfect for a breakfast eating place. Laundry room is located in the room under the carport (off street parking).