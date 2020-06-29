All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 9 2020 at 4:00 PM

4219 Indica Court

4219 Indica Court · No Longer Available
Location

4219 Indica Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Awesome floor plan in this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Old Stone Crossing neighborhood. Features include attached 2 car garage, cul-de-sac, formal dining room, all bedrooms are upstairs and patio in private backyard. Take I-85 North toward Concord, Take exit 48 to merge onto I 485 towards Matthews, Take exit 33 onto NC-49, Turn right onto University City Blvd toward I-85, Turn left onto Back Creek Church Road, Turn left onto Timber Ridge Road, Turn right onto Caldwell Crossing Pkwy, Turn Right onto Sidney Crest Ave, Turn right onto Daniel Place Drive, Turn right onto Caldwell Ridge Pwky, Turn right onto Back Acre Drive, Turn left onto Indica Court and the destination is on your left.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4219 Indica Court have any available units?
4219 Indica Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4219 Indica Court have?
Some of 4219 Indica Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4219 Indica Court currently offering any rent specials?
4219 Indica Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4219 Indica Court pet-friendly?
No, 4219 Indica Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4219 Indica Court offer parking?
Yes, 4219 Indica Court offers parking.
Does 4219 Indica Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4219 Indica Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4219 Indica Court have a pool?
Yes, 4219 Indica Court has a pool.
Does 4219 Indica Court have accessible units?
No, 4219 Indica Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4219 Indica Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4219 Indica Court does not have units with dishwashers.
