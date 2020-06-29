4219 Indica Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Awesome floor plan in this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Old Stone Crossing neighborhood. Features include attached 2 car garage, cul-de-sac, formal dining room, all bedrooms are upstairs and patio in private backyard. Take I-85 North toward Concord, Take exit 48 to merge onto I 485 towards Matthews, Take exit 33 onto NC-49, Turn right onto University City Blvd toward I-85, Turn left onto Back Creek Church Road, Turn left onto Timber Ridge Road, Turn right onto Caldwell Crossing Pkwy, Turn Right onto Sidney Crest Ave, Turn right onto Daniel Place Drive, Turn right onto Caldwell Ridge Pwky, Turn right onto Back Acre Drive, Turn left onto Indica Court and the destination is on your left.