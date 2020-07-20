421 Honeywood Avenue - B1

Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment . Located close to I-85.Perfect for the driver or non driver of the family .Close to Beatties Ford Rd , Brookshire Blvd.
Available for a August 1 , 2019 move - in.
This Apartment Features:
*Living room
*Dining room
*Kitchen comes with fridge & stove
*New laminate flooring on main floor
*Hardwood floors upstairs
*Washer and dryer connections
*All electric
*Window A/C needed
*Water is included
To schedule a appointment please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net .Also Visit Our Website at www.rent777.com.
PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL NO PETS OVER 35 POUNDS!
Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.
School:
*West Charlotte High
*Thomasboro Academy Middle
*Thomasboro Academy Elementary