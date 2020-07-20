421 Honeywood Avenue - B1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment . Located close to I-85.Perfect for the driver or non driver of the family .Close to Beatties Ford Rd , Brookshire Blvd.



Available for a August 1 , 2019 move - in.



This Apartment Features:



*Living room

*Dining room

*Kitchen comes with fridge & stove

*New laminate flooring on main floor

*Hardwood floors upstairs

*Washer and dryer connections

*All electric

*Window A/C needed

*Water is included



To schedule a appointment please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net .Also Visit Our Website at www.rent777.com.



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL NO PETS OVER 35 POUNDS!



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



School:



*West Charlotte High

*Thomasboro Academy Middle

*Thomasboro Academy Elementary