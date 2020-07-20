All apartments in Charlotte
421 Honeywood Avenue - B1
Last updated July 31 2019 at 10:11 PM

421 Honeywood Avenue - B1

421 Honeywood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

421 Honeywood Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakview Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment . Located close to I-85.Perfect for the driver or non driver of the family .Close to Beatties Ford Rd , Brookshire Blvd.

Available for a August 1 , 2019 move - in.

This Apartment Features:

*Living room
*Dining room
*Kitchen comes with fridge & stove
*New laminate flooring on main floor
*Hardwood floors upstairs
*Washer and dryer connections
*All electric
*Window A/C needed
*Water is included

To schedule a appointment please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net .Also Visit Our Website at www.rent777.com.

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL NO PETS OVER 35 POUNDS!

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

School:

*West Charlotte High
*Thomasboro Academy Middle
*Thomasboro Academy Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Honeywood Avenue - B1 have any available units?
421 Honeywood Avenue - B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 Honeywood Avenue - B1 have?
Some of 421 Honeywood Avenue - B1's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Honeywood Avenue - B1 currently offering any rent specials?
421 Honeywood Avenue - B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Honeywood Avenue - B1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 Honeywood Avenue - B1 is pet friendly.
Does 421 Honeywood Avenue - B1 offer parking?
No, 421 Honeywood Avenue - B1 does not offer parking.
Does 421 Honeywood Avenue - B1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Honeywood Avenue - B1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Honeywood Avenue - B1 have a pool?
No, 421 Honeywood Avenue - B1 does not have a pool.
Does 421 Honeywood Avenue - B1 have accessible units?
No, 421 Honeywood Avenue - B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Honeywood Avenue - B1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 Honeywood Avenue - B1 does not have units with dishwashers.
