All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4200 Wright Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4200 Wright Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

4200 Wright Avenue

4200 Wright Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4200 Wright Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Cotswold location. Beautiful quiet street.

4 bedroom/ 2 bath house
hardwood floors
large deck
large backyard
great schools
family friendly neighborhood

available now. 12 month lease minimum.
rent $1695/month
security deposit $1800

This property is available for self viewing through rently . com. To schedule a viewing, register at rently . com and then request a password to lockbox.

call Raven Homes LLC with any questions or to request an application. 980-888-8468.

this property does not accept section 8.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 Wright Avenue have any available units?
4200 Wright Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4200 Wright Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4200 Wright Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 Wright Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4200 Wright Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4200 Wright Avenue offer parking?
No, 4200 Wright Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4200 Wright Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4200 Wright Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 Wright Avenue have a pool?
No, 4200 Wright Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4200 Wright Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4200 Wright Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 Wright Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4200 Wright Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4200 Wright Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4200 Wright Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte