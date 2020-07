Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath in desirable Olmsted Park condo available for rent August 1st. Located at the edge of Dilworth and South End within very short distance to all that South End and Dilworth have to offer along with restaurants along East Blvd. Condo located on the 3rd floor, with a private patio overlooking the pool and has a seasonal skyline view of the city. Owner suite on the second level. Carpet will be replaced with new flooring mid July!