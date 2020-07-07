All apartments in Charlotte
412 Wakefield Drive
Last updated January 12 2020 at 1:40 AM

412 Wakefield Drive

412 Wakefield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

412 Wakefield Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated Selwyn Village Condo located walking distance to Montford, minutes from uptown, shopping and more! This condo features 2 Bedrooms with ample closet space, 1 spacious Full Bath, Living area with built-in shelving/cabinets, and TONS of Natural Light throughout! Bring your fur baby and move into this wonderfully quaint condo in the heart of it all!! Washer and Dryer Included! The owners are amazing and are very prompt with repairs, it will be a great fit for any potential lessee! Deep Clean will be provided before tenant moves in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Wakefield Drive have any available units?
412 Wakefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 412 Wakefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
412 Wakefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Wakefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 412 Wakefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 412 Wakefield Drive offer parking?
No, 412 Wakefield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 412 Wakefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 Wakefield Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Wakefield Drive have a pool?
No, 412 Wakefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 412 Wakefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 412 Wakefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Wakefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Wakefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Wakefield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Wakefield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

