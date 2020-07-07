412 Wakefield Drive

Amenities

Updated Selwyn Village Condo located walking distance to Montford, minutes from uptown, shopping and more! This condo features 2 Bedrooms with ample closet space, 1 spacious Full Bath, Living area with built-in shelving/cabinets, and TONS of Natural Light throughout! Bring your fur baby and move into this wonderfully quaint condo in the heart of it all!! Washer and Dryer Included! The owners are amazing and are very prompt with repairs, it will be a great fit for any potential lessee! Deep Clean will be provided before tenant moves in!