Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:20 AM

4070 Glenlea Commons Drive

4070 Glenlea Commons Drive · (704) 335-1431
Location

4070 Glenlea Commons Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Sunset Road

Price and availability

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Glenlea Park Townhome - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located in Glenlea Park. There is carpet throughout both levels of the home, with vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen is equipped fridge, range and dishwasher. Bright living room with plenty of natural light. This property is located near many coffee shops, restaurants, and grocery stores.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5719414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4070 Glenlea Commons Drive have any available units?
4070 Glenlea Commons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4070 Glenlea Commons Drive have?
Some of 4070 Glenlea Commons Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4070 Glenlea Commons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4070 Glenlea Commons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4070 Glenlea Commons Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4070 Glenlea Commons Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4070 Glenlea Commons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4070 Glenlea Commons Drive offers parking.
Does 4070 Glenlea Commons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4070 Glenlea Commons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4070 Glenlea Commons Drive have a pool?
No, 4070 Glenlea Commons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4070 Glenlea Commons Drive have accessible units?
No, 4070 Glenlea Commons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4070 Glenlea Commons Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4070 Glenlea Commons Drive has units with dishwashers.
