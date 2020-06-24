All apartments in Charlotte
407 Clarkson Green Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

407 Clarkson Green Street

407 Clarkson Green St · No Longer Available
Location

407 Clarkson Green St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
3 bedroom townhome across from Panthers Stadium! - Perfect location! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome Enjoy the natural lighting that only comes with an end unit. 9 foot ceilings and recessed lighting create a spacious and open feel to the living areas. Use the downstairs bedroom as a master on main or an office. Enjoy all Uptown has to offer while being walking distance to Panthers & Knights stadiums, restaurants/bars, uptown shops and more. The enclosed patio is great for grilling out, gardening and relaxing. Also, a 1 car garage!

(RLNE4749399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Clarkson Green Street have any available units?
407 Clarkson Green Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 407 Clarkson Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
407 Clarkson Green Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Clarkson Green Street pet-friendly?
No, 407 Clarkson Green Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 407 Clarkson Green Street offer parking?
Yes, 407 Clarkson Green Street offers parking.
Does 407 Clarkson Green Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Clarkson Green Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Clarkson Green Street have a pool?
No, 407 Clarkson Green Street does not have a pool.
Does 407 Clarkson Green Street have accessible units?
No, 407 Clarkson Green Street does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Clarkson Green Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 Clarkson Green Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Clarkson Green Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 Clarkson Green Street does not have units with air conditioning.
