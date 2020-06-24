407 Clarkson Green Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

3 bedroom townhome across from Panthers Stadium! - Perfect location! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome Enjoy the natural lighting that only comes with an end unit. 9 foot ceilings and recessed lighting create a spacious and open feel to the living areas. Use the downstairs bedroom as a master on main or an office. Enjoy all Uptown has to offer while being walking distance to Panthers & Knights stadiums, restaurants/bars, uptown shops and more. The enclosed patio is great for grilling out, gardening and relaxing. Also, a 1 car garage!



(RLNE4749399)