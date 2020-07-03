All apartments in Charlotte
4058 Glenlea Commons Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

4058 Glenlea Commons Drive

4058 Glenlea Commons Drive
Location

4058 Glenlea Commons Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Amenities

dishwasher
coffee bar
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Glenlea Park 3 Bedroom Townhome - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located in Glenlea Park. There is carpet throughout both levels of the home, with vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen is equipped with most appliances. Bright living room with fireplace, and master bedroom downstairs! Second level of the home has 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom, and a open loft area! This property is located near many coffee shops, restaurants, and grocery stores.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5362122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4058 Glenlea Commons Drive have any available units?
4058 Glenlea Commons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4058 Glenlea Commons Drive have?
Some of 4058 Glenlea Commons Drive's amenities include dishwasher, coffee bar, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4058 Glenlea Commons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4058 Glenlea Commons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4058 Glenlea Commons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4058 Glenlea Commons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4058 Glenlea Commons Drive offer parking?
No, 4058 Glenlea Commons Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4058 Glenlea Commons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4058 Glenlea Commons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4058 Glenlea Commons Drive have a pool?
No, 4058 Glenlea Commons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4058 Glenlea Commons Drive have accessible units?
No, 4058 Glenlea Commons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4058 Glenlea Commons Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4058 Glenlea Commons Drive has units with dishwashers.

