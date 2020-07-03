4058 Glenlea Commons Drive

Amenities

dishwasher coffee bar air conditioning fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar

Glenlea Park 3 Bedroom Townhome - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located in Glenlea Park. There is carpet throughout both levels of the home, with vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen is equipped with most appliances. Bright living room with fireplace, and master bedroom downstairs! Second level of the home has 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom, and a open loft area! This property is located near many coffee shops, restaurants, and grocery stores.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



