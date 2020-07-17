405 W. 7th Street #208

Amenities

Wonderful Location in historic 4th Ward ! - This beautiful, well maintained, move-in ready Condo features; 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open floorplan, kitchen includes new granite countertops, new stainless steel gas stove, a serving bar, and plenty of cabinets and counter space, beautiful wood flooring in the kitchen, entry and mud area, a cozy & oversized fireplace in the great room, a large master suite with walk-in closet, private balcony and so much more. Washer and Dryer Included. Secured entrance, covered parking garage, and a rooftop patio with grills and lounging area also are included. Walk to 4th Ward Park and Center City Amenities.



