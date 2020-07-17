All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

405 W. 7th Street #208

405 West 7th Street · (704) 228-9311
Location

405 West 7th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 405 W. 7th Street #208 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1201 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful Location in historic 4th Ward ! - This beautiful, well maintained, move-in ready Condo features; 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open floorplan, kitchen includes new granite countertops, new stainless steel gas stove, a serving bar, and plenty of cabinets and counter space, beautiful wood flooring in the kitchen, entry and mud area, a cozy & oversized fireplace in the great room, a large master suite with walk-in closet, private balcony and so much more. Washer and Dryer Included. Secured entrance, covered parking garage, and a rooftop patio with grills and lounging area also are included. Walk to 4th Ward Park and Center City Amenities.

(RLNE4875655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 W. 7th Street #208 have any available units?
405 W. 7th Street #208 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 W. 7th Street #208 have?
Some of 405 W. 7th Street #208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 W. 7th Street #208 currently offering any rent specials?
405 W. 7th Street #208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 W. 7th Street #208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 W. 7th Street #208 is pet friendly.
Does 405 W. 7th Street #208 offer parking?
Yes, 405 W. 7th Street #208 offers parking.
Does 405 W. 7th Street #208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 W. 7th Street #208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 W. 7th Street #208 have a pool?
No, 405 W. 7th Street #208 does not have a pool.
Does 405 W. 7th Street #208 have accessible units?
No, 405 W. 7th Street #208 does not have accessible units.
Does 405 W. 7th Street #208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 W. 7th Street #208 does not have units with dishwashers.
