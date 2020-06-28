405 Plymouth Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see to believe this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located minutes from Uptown Charlotte with impeccable views of the Charlotte Skyline! Original hardwood floors throughout, with a galley style kitchen including all appliances and granite countertops. Spacious bedrooms and ample closet space. Fully fenced in yard. This will not last long! Call us today to schedule a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.