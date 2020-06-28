All apartments in Charlotte
405 Plymouth Avenue
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:36 PM

405 Plymouth Avenue

405 Plymouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

405 Plymouth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Lockwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see to believe this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located minutes from Uptown Charlotte with impeccable views of the Charlotte Skyline! Original hardwood floors throughout, with a galley style kitchen including all appliances and granite countertops. Spacious bedrooms and ample closet space. Fully fenced in yard. This will not last long! Call us today to schedule a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Plymouth Avenue have any available units?
405 Plymouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 405 Plymouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
405 Plymouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Plymouth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Plymouth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 405 Plymouth Avenue offer parking?
No, 405 Plymouth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 405 Plymouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Plymouth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Plymouth Avenue have a pool?
No, 405 Plymouth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 405 Plymouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 405 Plymouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Plymouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Plymouth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Plymouth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Plymouth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
