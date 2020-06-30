All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
405 Orange St Apt 4
405 Orange St Apt 4

405 Orange St · No Longer Available
Location

405 Orange St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Grier Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apartment for rent. Close to Randolph and Monroe Rd - Nicely updated apartment on the second floor of a 4 unit building. Spacious living room, covered front porch, tiled kitchen and bath, updated kitchen cabinets, hard wood floors throughout. Stove included. Washer and dryer connections available. This unit has quick access to Randolph Rd and Monroe Rd. One small pet allowed. Great location close to Uptown and bus lines.

For self showings go to https://rently.com/properties/1197181?source=marketing

(RLNE4803535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Orange St Apt 4 have any available units?
405 Orange St Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 Orange St Apt 4 have?
Some of 405 Orange St Apt 4's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Orange St Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
405 Orange St Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Orange St Apt 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Orange St Apt 4 is pet friendly.
Does 405 Orange St Apt 4 offer parking?
No, 405 Orange St Apt 4 does not offer parking.
Does 405 Orange St Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Orange St Apt 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Orange St Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 405 Orange St Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 405 Orange St Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 405 Orange St Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Orange St Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Orange St Apt 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

