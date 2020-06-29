405 Clarkson Green Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking guest parking

3 bedroom townhome across from Panthers Stadium! - Option to do a lease for $2550 with a 2 year lease! Awesome 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome located in the Third Ward. Walk to local shops, bars, night life and more. Right across the street from Panthers stadium! Open living room with fireplace. Kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet space, beautiful granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances. Large windows offer a great amount of natural light. Bedrooms located on upper floor with washer and dryer included. Spacious fenced in patio area has ample room that is perfect for entertaining! Large flat screen tv in the living room will stay with the property! Carport with additional parking along with guest parking in the community.



