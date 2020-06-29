All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

405 Clarkson Green Street

405 Clarkson Green Place · No Longer Available
Location

405 Clarkson Green Place, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

3 bedroom townhome across from Panthers Stadium! - Option to do a lease for $2550 with a 2 year lease! Awesome 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome located in the Third Ward. Walk to local shops, bars, night life and more. Right across the street from Panthers stadium! Open living room with fireplace. Kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet space, beautiful granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances. Large windows offer a great amount of natural light. Bedrooms located on upper floor with washer and dryer included. Spacious fenced in patio area has ample room that is perfect for entertaining! Large flat screen tv in the living room will stay with the property! Carport with additional parking along with guest parking in the community.

(RLNE4327137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Clarkson Green Street have any available units?
405 Clarkson Green Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 Clarkson Green Street have?
Some of 405 Clarkson Green Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Clarkson Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
405 Clarkson Green Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Clarkson Green Street pet-friendly?
No, 405 Clarkson Green Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 405 Clarkson Green Street offer parking?
Yes, 405 Clarkson Green Street offers parking.
Does 405 Clarkson Green Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 Clarkson Green Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Clarkson Green Street have a pool?
No, 405 Clarkson Green Street does not have a pool.
Does 405 Clarkson Green Street have accessible units?
No, 405 Clarkson Green Street does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Clarkson Green Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Clarkson Green Street does not have units with dishwashers.
