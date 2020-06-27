All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:37 PM

4028 Commonwealth Avenue

4028 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4028 Commonwealth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL- HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Beautiful renovated 3 Bedroom house in Oakhurst neighborhood.
Features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths.
Ideally located at the end of Commonwealth off Monroe Rd. Close proximity to Oakhurst Elementary, Common Market and many other of the fantastic neighborhood joints Oakhurst has to offer.

Lots of character with real wood floors and arched doorway.
Partially fenced backyard with patio for outdoor entertaining.
Washer;Dryer included.
Tenant pays all utilities.

No Cats allowed. Dog OK. $350 non-refundable pet fee. $30 per rent per month.

Professionally managed by SRP Management.
704-868-4065

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4028 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
4028 Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4028 Commonwealth Avenue have?
Some of 4028 Commonwealth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4028 Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4028 Commonwealth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4028 Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4028 Commonwealth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4028 Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
No, 4028 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4028 Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4028 Commonwealth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4028 Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 4028 Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4028 Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4028 Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4028 Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4028 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
