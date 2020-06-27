4028 Commonwealth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPECIAL- HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



Beautiful renovated 3 Bedroom house in Oakhurst neighborhood.

Features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths.

Ideally located at the end of Commonwealth off Monroe Rd. Close proximity to Oakhurst Elementary, Common Market and many other of the fantastic neighborhood joints Oakhurst has to offer.



Lots of character with real wood floors and arched doorway.

Partially fenced backyard with patio for outdoor entertaining.

Washer;Dryer included.

Tenant pays all utilities.



No Cats allowed. Dog OK. $350 non-refundable pet fee. $30 per rent per month.



Professionally managed by SRP Management.

704-868-4065



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

