Amenities

patio / balcony garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Master BR on main level! Cul-de-sac lot in Glenwood Manor subdivision in Matthews -- offers easy access to uptown and Monroe, located near Margaret Wallace/Idlewild Rds. and Hwy-74. This 1600 s.f. home offers 3 BRs + loft area, 2.5 baths and a 1-car garage. Living room has high ceilings. Large back yard is partially fenced and offers a rear deck for grilling or relaxing! Master bedroom is on the main level, and there are two secondary bedrooms upstairs with a full bath and a loft area. (Occupied until 6/30 -- pics will be posted once vacated!) AVAILABLE MID TO LATE JULY -- PICS WILL BE ADDED ONCE VACANT AND READY!