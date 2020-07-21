All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 3 2019 at 5:14 PM

4015 Brownes Ferry Rd

4015 Browne's Ferry Road · No Longer Available
Location

4015 Browne's Ferry Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Lovely 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home with established landscaping. Situated in the sought-after Davis Lake-Eastfield area.

Great north central location! You'll enjoy easy access to tons of shopping, dining and entertainment. Local shops and dining along W Mallard Creek Church Rd, including Trader Joes, are minutes away. Northlake and Concord Mills are both within easy reach. Close to golf and Clarks Creek Greenway.

Only 10 minutes to the University area and the LIGHT RAIL extension! Or commute by car—Uptown is only a 20 minute drive away. Getting to Uptown couldn't be any easier.

Imagine enjoying the outdoors in the lush backyard. Mature trees provide great shade in the summertime! The floorplan includes formal living and dining rooms and a family room with a decorative fireplace. Wainscoting and heavy crown molding accent much of the main living space.

The sunny kitchen features a tile backsplash and beautiful oak stain cabinetry with upgraded pulls. Accented with upgraded lighting, the breakfast nook provides an excellent casual dining space.

All four bedrooms are located upstairs. The master suite features cathedral ceilings and a private bath. A spa-like master bath with dual sink vanity, shower and garden tub with tile surround.

Washer and dryer to stay for tenant use. Pest control is included in the price of rent.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Schedule a tour and apply right now at ParkAvenueCharlotte.com!

Note: Fireplace is decorative only, not functioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 Brownes Ferry Rd have any available units?
4015 Brownes Ferry Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4015 Brownes Ferry Rd have?
Some of 4015 Brownes Ferry Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 Brownes Ferry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4015 Brownes Ferry Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 Brownes Ferry Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4015 Brownes Ferry Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4015 Brownes Ferry Rd offer parking?
No, 4015 Brownes Ferry Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4015 Brownes Ferry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4015 Brownes Ferry Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 Brownes Ferry Rd have a pool?
No, 4015 Brownes Ferry Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4015 Brownes Ferry Rd have accessible units?
No, 4015 Brownes Ferry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 Brownes Ferry Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4015 Brownes Ferry Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
