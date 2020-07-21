4015 Brownes Ferry Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Lovely 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home with established landscaping. Situated in the sought-after Davis Lake-Eastfield area.



Great north central location! You'll enjoy easy access to tons of shopping, dining and entertainment. Local shops and dining along W Mallard Creek Church Rd, including Trader Joes, are minutes away. Northlake and Concord Mills are both within easy reach. Close to golf and Clarks Creek Greenway.



Only 10 minutes to the University area and the LIGHT RAIL extension! Or commute by car—Uptown is only a 20 minute drive away. Getting to Uptown couldn't be any easier.



Imagine enjoying the outdoors in the lush backyard. Mature trees provide great shade in the summertime! The floorplan includes formal living and dining rooms and a family room with a decorative fireplace. Wainscoting and heavy crown molding accent much of the main living space.



The sunny kitchen features a tile backsplash and beautiful oak stain cabinetry with upgraded pulls. Accented with upgraded lighting, the breakfast nook provides an excellent casual dining space.



All four bedrooms are located upstairs. The master suite features cathedral ceilings and a private bath. A spa-like master bath with dual sink vanity, shower and garden tub with tile surround.



Washer and dryer to stay for tenant use. Pest control is included in the price of rent.



Washer and dryer to stay for tenant use. Pest control is included in the price of rent.



Note: Fireplace is decorative only, not functioning.