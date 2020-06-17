All apartments in Charlotte
4010 Woolcott Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:41 PM

4010 Woolcott Avenue

4010 Woolcott Avenue · (704) 493-9818
Location

4010 Woolcott Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1829 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful 4bed, 2.5 bath home located in the desirable Coventry subdivision all laid out on a stunning neutral palette. Loaded with beautiful features you will appreciate. Flowing with an open floorplan with gleaming wood flooring in living room while you can step towards the kitchen with tile flooring, all appliances, tons of cabinet & counter space & a perfect breakfast nook offering beautiful view of exterior. Spacious bedrooms. Not to miss out on the Nice level lot with wrought iron fencing. Located just minutes to UNCC, Harrisburg, Shopping, Restaurants, Medical, Banks, Transportation & I-485. Don't let this pass you by!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 Woolcott Avenue have any available units?
4010 Woolcott Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4010 Woolcott Avenue have?
Some of 4010 Woolcott Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4010 Woolcott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4010 Woolcott Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 Woolcott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4010 Woolcott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4010 Woolcott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4010 Woolcott Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4010 Woolcott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4010 Woolcott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 Woolcott Avenue have a pool?
No, 4010 Woolcott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4010 Woolcott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4010 Woolcott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 Woolcott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4010 Woolcott Avenue has units with dishwashers.
