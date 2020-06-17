4010 Woolcott Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4bed, 2.5 bath home located in the desirable Coventry subdivision all laid out on a stunning neutral palette. Loaded with beautiful features you will appreciate. Flowing with an open floorplan with gleaming wood flooring in living room while you can step towards the kitchen with tile flooring, all appliances, tons of cabinet & counter space & a perfect breakfast nook offering beautiful view of exterior. Spacious bedrooms. Not to miss out on the Nice level lot with wrought iron fencing. Located just minutes to UNCC, Harrisburg, Shopping, Restaurants, Medical, Banks, Transportation & I-485. Don't let this pass you by!!