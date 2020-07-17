All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

401 Tranquil Avenue

401 Tranquil Avenue · (704) 544-1111 ext. 222
Location

401 Tranquil Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28209
Myers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401 Tranquil Avenue · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1438 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
putting green
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Duplex for rent in the Myers Park Subdivision in Charlotte, NC. - Location! Location! Myers Park. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath Duplex. Walk to Park Road Shopping Center. The Greenway is just outside your back door. Large open Living Space. Master has vaulted ceiling, garden tub, and walk-in-closet. Fenced Rear Yard with putting green, storage shed, and large patio deck. Gas Stove, Gas Heat and Central Air. Adjacent to Parkway and close proximity to Uptown Charlotte and South Park. A super nice neighborhood. You won't be disappointed with all the luxury items in this home.
Bath and Kitchen are very extravagant. A Family Dream Home!

Take Left on Charlotte Towne. TL Kings Drive/Queens Road. TR Westfield. TR on Tranquil.

(RLNE5869833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Tranquil Avenue have any available units?
401 Tranquil Avenue has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Tranquil Avenue have?
Some of 401 Tranquil Avenue's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Tranquil Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
401 Tranquil Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Tranquil Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 401 Tranquil Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 401 Tranquil Avenue offer parking?
No, 401 Tranquil Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 401 Tranquil Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Tranquil Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Tranquil Avenue have a pool?
No, 401 Tranquil Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 401 Tranquil Avenue have accessible units?
No, 401 Tranquil Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Tranquil Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Tranquil Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
