401 Tranquil Avenue

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Duplex for rent in the Myers Park Subdivision in Charlotte, NC. - Location! Location! Myers Park. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath Duplex. Walk to Park Road Shopping Center. The Greenway is just outside your back door. Large open Living Space. Master has vaulted ceiling, garden tub, and walk-in-closet. Fenced Rear Yard with putting green, storage shed, and large patio deck. Gas Stove, Gas Heat and Central Air. Adjacent to Parkway and close proximity to Uptown Charlotte and South Park. A super nice neighborhood. You won't be disappointed with all the luxury items in this home.

Bath and Kitchen are very extravagant. A Family Dream Home!



Take Left on Charlotte Towne. TL Kings Drive/Queens Road. TR Westfield. TR on Tranquil.



