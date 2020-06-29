Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

401 Orange St # 4 Available 03/15/20 Apartment for rent. Close to Randolph and Monroe Rd - Coming soon. No showing Yet



Nicely updated apartment on the second floor of a 4 unit building. Spacious living room, covered front porch, tiled kitchen and bath, updated kitchen cabinets, hard wood floors throughout. Washer and dryer connections available and central heat and air . This unit has quick access to Randolph Rd and Monroe Rd. One small pet allowed. Great location close to Uptown and bus lines.



(RLNE4812389)