401 Orange St # 2

Updated Apartment 2 Bedrooms, First Floor Between Randolph Rd and Monroe Rd - First floor updated apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath apartment ready for immediate occupancy. Freshly painted, Large living room, covered front porch, updated kitchen and bath & hard wood floors throughout. Washer and dryer connections. Quick quick access to Randolph Rd and Monroe Rd. One small pet is allowed. Great location close to uptown and the bus line. Central Heat. One window AC Unit. Tenant responsible for electric and water services. 2 parking spaces. Rqd Income 3 x Rent, Must have verifiable rental history, Pic I.D. Evictions and Landlord Collections may disqualify. Section 8 will be considered. Schedule a Self Showing Appointment Now. https://secure.rently.com/properties/988722?source=marketing



