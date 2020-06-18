All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 401 Orange St # 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
401 Orange St # 2
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

401 Orange St # 2

401 Orange Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

401 Orange Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Grier Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Apartment 2 Bedrooms, First Floor Between Randolph Rd and Monroe Rd - First floor updated apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath apartment ready for immediate occupancy. Freshly painted, Large living room, covered front porch, updated kitchen and bath & hard wood floors throughout. Washer and dryer connections. Quick quick access to Randolph Rd and Monroe Rd. One small pet is allowed. Great location close to uptown and the bus line. Central Heat. One window AC Unit. Tenant responsible for electric and water services. 2 parking spaces. Rqd Income 3 x Rent, Must have verifiable rental history, Pic I.D. Evictions and Landlord Collections may disqualify. Section 8 will be considered. Schedule a Self Showing Appointment Now. https://secure.rently.com/properties/988722?source=marketing

(RLNE4718590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Orange St # 2 have any available units?
401 Orange St # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Orange St # 2 have?
Some of 401 Orange St # 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Orange St # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
401 Orange St # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Orange St # 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Orange St # 2 is pet friendly.
Does 401 Orange St # 2 offer parking?
Yes, 401 Orange St # 2 offers parking.
Does 401 Orange St # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Orange St # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Orange St # 2 have a pool?
No, 401 Orange St # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 401 Orange St # 2 have accessible units?
No, 401 Orange St # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Orange St # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Orange St # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte