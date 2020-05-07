All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4006 Plato Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4006 Plato Cir
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:45 AM

4006 Plato Cir

4006 Plato Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4006 Plato Circle, Charlotte, NC 28208
Capitol Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 Plato Cir have any available units?
4006 Plato Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4006 Plato Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4006 Plato Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 Plato Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4006 Plato Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4006 Plato Cir offer parking?
No, 4006 Plato Cir does not offer parking.
Does 4006 Plato Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 Plato Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 Plato Cir have a pool?
No, 4006 Plato Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4006 Plato Cir have accessible units?
No, 4006 Plato Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 Plato Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 4006 Plato Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4006 Plato Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 4006 Plato Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte