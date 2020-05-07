Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4006 Plato Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4006 Plato Cir
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:45 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4006 Plato Cir
4006 Plato Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4006 Plato Circle, Charlotte, NC 28208
Capitol Drive
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4006 Plato Cir have any available units?
4006 Plato Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 4006 Plato Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4006 Plato Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 Plato Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4006 Plato Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4006 Plato Cir offer parking?
No, 4006 Plato Cir does not offer parking.
Does 4006 Plato Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 Plato Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 Plato Cir have a pool?
No, 4006 Plato Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4006 Plato Cir have accessible units?
No, 4006 Plato Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 Plato Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 4006 Plato Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4006 Plato Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 4006 Plato Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte