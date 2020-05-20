Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

4002 Linsbury Court-CB - Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Old Stone Crossing Community with LOFT! This home boasts a large great room with dining area. Inviting kitchen has breakfast area with view of private backyard. Kitchen has ALL appliances included. Spacious pantry. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms including the living room and the upstairs LOFT! Washer and dryer connection. 2-car garage! Private backyard with deck. Community features two pools, tennis courts, a fitness center, AND clubhouse with splash pad!! THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! Located on a cul-de-sac lot. Convenient to Concord. No pets.



I-85 N to exit 45-A/WT Harris Blvd, Left on Rocky River Rd, Left on Back Creek Church Rd, Right on Caldwell Rd, Left on Wilgrove Way Dr, Left on Anne Browers Rd, Right onto Linsbury Court.



(RLNE2555004)