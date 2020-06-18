Amenities
4000 Pepperidge Drive Available 06/01/19 Wonderful cul-de-sac home - Lovely home located in quiet cul-de-sac. Formal areas and eat in kitchen. Outdoor patio and deck for peaceful evenings overlooking large treed fenced backyard. Updated lighting fixtures, refinished floors, wood burning fireplace, over-sized two car garage and detailed moldings throughout. Close to shopping, restaurants at Olde Towne Village, Southpark and Phillips Place. Call today for an appointment.
From 51 turn onto Carmel Rd, L-Montibello Dr, L-Deepwood, R-Pepperidge
Amenities:
Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave
Carpet, tile, Parquet
W/D Connection
2 car garage
Built in 1972
Montibello Crossing
Tenant Responsibilities:
Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer/Trash
Lawn Maintenance/Landscaping
Interior/Exterior Lighting
Gutters
Pets: Conditional
**BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION ON OUR WESBITE, pease make sure you have reviewed our APPLICATION CHECKLIST and CRITERIA. You can view this information by going under "Tenant" on the home page and looking under "Quick Links". Please call a staff member if you have any questions.**
