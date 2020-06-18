Amenities

4000 Pepperidge Drive Available 06/01/19 Wonderful cul-de-sac home - Lovely home located in quiet cul-de-sac. Formal areas and eat in kitchen. Outdoor patio and deck for peaceful evenings overlooking large treed fenced backyard. Updated lighting fixtures, refinished floors, wood burning fireplace, over-sized two car garage and detailed moldings throughout. Close to shopping, restaurants at Olde Towne Village, Southpark and Phillips Place. Call today for an appointment.



From 51 turn onto Carmel Rd, L-Montibello Dr, L-Deepwood, R-Pepperidge



Amenities:

Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave

Carpet, tile, Parquet

W/D Connection

2 car garage

Built in 1972

Montibello Crossing



Tenant Responsibilities:

Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer/Trash

Lawn Maintenance/Landscaping

Interior/Exterior Lighting

Gutters



Pets: Conditional



