All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4000 Pepperidge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4000 Pepperidge Drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

4000 Pepperidge Drive

4000 Pepperidge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4000 Pepperidge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Carmel

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4000 Pepperidge Drive Available 06/01/19 Wonderful cul-de-sac home - Lovely home located in quiet cul-de-sac. Formal areas and eat in kitchen. Outdoor patio and deck for peaceful evenings overlooking large treed fenced backyard. Updated lighting fixtures, refinished floors, wood burning fireplace, over-sized two car garage and detailed moldings throughout. Close to shopping, restaurants at Olde Towne Village, Southpark and Phillips Place. Call today for an appointment.

From 51 turn onto Carmel Rd, L-Montibello Dr, L-Deepwood, R-Pepperidge

Amenities:
Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave
Carpet, tile, Parquet
W/D Connection
2 car garage
Built in 1972
Montibello Crossing

Tenant Responsibilities:
Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer/Trash
Lawn Maintenance/Landscaping
Interior/Exterior Lighting
Gutters

Pets: Conditional

**BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION ON OUR WESBITE, pease make sure you have reviewed our APPLICATION CHECKLIST and CRITERIA. You can view this information by going under "Tenant" on the home page and looking under "Quick Links". Please call a staff member if you have any questions.**

(RLNE4839258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Pepperidge Drive have any available units?
4000 Pepperidge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 Pepperidge Drive have?
Some of 4000 Pepperidge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Pepperidge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Pepperidge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Pepperidge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4000 Pepperidge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4000 Pepperidge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4000 Pepperidge Drive offers parking.
Does 4000 Pepperidge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Pepperidge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Pepperidge Drive have a pool?
No, 4000 Pepperidge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Pepperidge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4000 Pepperidge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Pepperidge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4000 Pepperidge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte