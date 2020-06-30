400 W 8th Street

Amenities
Well kept 3 bedroom townhome walkable to everything in Fourth Ward! This quintessential Victorian-style home is constructed with modern-day floor plan, upgrades, conveniences, and more. Beautiful hardwoods throughout main level with carpet in bedrooms. Family room + formal dining room open to kitchen, and perfect for entertaining. All stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking! Washer/dryer included. Carport + parking spot in driveway + street parking. Storage area under carport. Walk to Fourth Ward Park, Alexander Michaels, Harris Teeter, and more! Freshly painted + new carpets. Security system can be activated in tenant name. 3D TOUR = https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8TejwD4YrHP&mls=1