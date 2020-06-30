All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:19 AM

400 W 8th Street

400 West 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

400 West 8th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Well kept 3 bedroom townhome walkable to everything in Fourth Ward! This quintessential Victorian-style home is constructed with modern-day floor plan, upgrades, conveniences, and more. Beautiful hardwoods throughout main level with carpet in bedrooms. Family room + formal dining room open to kitchen, and perfect for entertaining. All stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking! Washer/dryer included. Carport + parking spot in driveway + street parking. Storage area under carport. Walk to Fourth Ward Park, Alexander Michaels, Harris Teeter, and more! Freshly painted + new carpets. Security system can be activated in tenant name. 3D TOUR = https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8TejwD4YrHP&mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 W 8th Street have any available units?
400 W 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 W 8th Street have?
Some of 400 W 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 W 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 W 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 W 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 400 W 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 400 W 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 400 W 8th Street offers parking.
Does 400 W 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 W 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 W 8th Street have a pool?
No, 400 W 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 W 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 400 W 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 W 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 W 8th Street has units with dishwashers.

