Unique opportunity to lease a fully furnished home just steps from the Sugar Creek light rail station and a short 5-minute walk to NoDa. Featuring new finishes throughout: flooring, paint, bathroom, fenced backyard (perfect for pets), counters and furniture. The home is a spacious 2 bedroom (1 bonus room) and 1 bath and is available for $1,300 per month ?unfurnished? or $1,550/mo furnished. Long term leases are preferred