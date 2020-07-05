3908 Far West Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the Generals Estates Subdivision! - This very spacious, move in ready, 2 story home features a two-car garage, the open concept kitchen has ample storage and overlooks the spacious family room with gas fireplace, brand new flooring installed throughout the first floor, neutral colors throughout, master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, large backyard area and so much more! Small pets only 25 lbs. and under will be considered with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Located close to I77, shopping, and restaurants.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5696788)