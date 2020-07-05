All apartments in Charlotte
3908 Far West Drive

3908 Far West Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3908 Far West Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Nevin Community

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the Generals Estates Subdivision! - This very spacious, move in ready, 2 story home features a two-car garage, the open concept kitchen has ample storage and overlooks the spacious family room with gas fireplace, brand new flooring installed throughout the first floor, neutral colors throughout, master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, large backyard area and so much more! Small pets only 25 lbs. and under will be considered with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Located close to I77, shopping, and restaurants.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5696788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3908 Far West Drive have any available units?
3908 Far West Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3908 Far West Drive have?
Some of 3908 Far West Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3908 Far West Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3908 Far West Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 Far West Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3908 Far West Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3908 Far West Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3908 Far West Drive offers parking.
Does 3908 Far West Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3908 Far West Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 Far West Drive have a pool?
No, 3908 Far West Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3908 Far West Drive have accessible units?
No, 3908 Far West Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 Far West Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3908 Far West Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

