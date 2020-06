Amenities

parking range oven refrigerator

Cozy 3 bed, 1 bath ranch located minutes from Uptown with easy access to Freedom Dr, I-85, shopping, dining and more. Home features a spacious living room. Quaint kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counterspace as well as a unique backsplash that brings the kitchen to life. Master features plenty of comfortable living space. Two additional bedrooms. Home sits on a large lot with a back yard that offers plenty of room for entertaining.