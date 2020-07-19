3809 Rosedown Dr

Amenities

Great home in sought after area of Matthews. This 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms home features a great room with fireplace, fresh paint, and a full, walk out basement offering a recreation/entertainment area. Fenced in backyard. One car garage. Convenient location to uptown Charlotte. Minutes to I-485. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Rental application available online at www.pmicharlotte.com. Non-refundable $55 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.