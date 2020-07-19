All apartments in Charlotte
3809 Rosedown Dr

3809 Rosedown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3809 Rosedown Drive, Charlotte, NC 28105
Marshbrooke

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great home in sought after area of Matthews. This 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms home features a great room with fireplace, fresh paint, and a full, walk out basement offering a recreation/entertainment area. Fenced in backyard. One car garage. Convenient location to uptown Charlotte. Minutes to I-485. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Rental application available online at www.pmicharlotte.com. Non-refundable $55 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

