Charlotte, NC
3756 Winding Creek Lane
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:56 AM

3756 Winding Creek Lane

3756 Winding Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3756 Winding Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Governor's Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Property Amenities
LOCATION close to South Park mall. Myers Park High school Corner of Colony and Sharon View Rd. Available now.
King size bed fits master bedroom includes a walk in closet place a secondary closet. Large living room with fireplace. Enclosed patio located at the front of unit. Also includes a storage unit. This is an older unit it is in good condition but not updated. If updated the rent would be 1700. plus

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

