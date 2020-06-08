3756 Winding Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226 Governor's Square
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LOCATION close to South Park mall. Myers Park High school Corner of Colony and Sharon View Rd. Available now. King size bed fits master bedroom includes a walk in closet place a secondary closet. Large living room with fireplace. Enclosed patio located at the front of unit. Also includes a storage unit. This is an older unit it is in good condition but not updated. If updated the rent would be 1700. plus
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3756 Winding Creek Lane have any available units?
3756 Winding Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3756 Winding Creek Lane have?
Some of 3756 Winding Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3756 Winding Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3756 Winding Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.