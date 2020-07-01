All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

3738 Sweetgrass

3738 Sweetgrass Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3738 Sweetgrass Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Greal Location off of Rea Road. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath homes for rent in Charlotte, NC - Three Bed Rooms, 2 Full Baths, Large Spacious Great Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace with Beautiful Stone, Ceiling Fan, and Hardwood Floors, Two Dining Areas Breakfast and Formal, Florida Room with Ceiling Fan, Deck, plus Fenced Rear Yard with Storage Building. Double Car Garage with generous Workbench Space and Numerous Built-in Shelves.

Directions: From Rea Road, Turn onto Windy Rush. Take Right onto Sweetgrass, Home along Right in second Block.

(RLNE5648874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3738 Sweetgrass have any available units?
3738 Sweetgrass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3738 Sweetgrass have?
Some of 3738 Sweetgrass's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3738 Sweetgrass currently offering any rent specials?
3738 Sweetgrass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3738 Sweetgrass pet-friendly?
Yes, 3738 Sweetgrass is pet friendly.
Does 3738 Sweetgrass offer parking?
Yes, 3738 Sweetgrass offers parking.
Does 3738 Sweetgrass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3738 Sweetgrass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3738 Sweetgrass have a pool?
No, 3738 Sweetgrass does not have a pool.
Does 3738 Sweetgrass have accessible units?
No, 3738 Sweetgrass does not have accessible units.
Does 3738 Sweetgrass have units with dishwashers?
No, 3738 Sweetgrass does not have units with dishwashers.

