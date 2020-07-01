3738 Sweetgrass

Amenities

Greal Location off of Rea Road. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath homes for rent in Charlotte, NC - Three Bed Rooms, 2 Full Baths, Large Spacious Great Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace with Beautiful Stone, Ceiling Fan, and Hardwood Floors, Two Dining Areas Breakfast and Formal, Florida Room with Ceiling Fan, Deck, plus Fenced Rear Yard with Storage Building. Double Car Garage with generous Workbench Space and Numerous Built-in Shelves.



Directions: From Rea Road, Turn onto Windy Rush. Take Right onto Sweetgrass, Home along Right in second Block.



(RLNE5648874)