3724 Rosehaven Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully renovated 3 bedroom/2 full bath with fully fenced in backyard. This unit has fresh interior paint, re-stained hardwoods, new tile floor in both bathrooms and kitchen, new shower, vanity, and toilet in master bath. New tub, vanity, and toilet in hall bath. New counter-tops and cabinets installed in kitchen. Stainless steel refrigerator and stove included! Backyard is private and perfect for entertaining. Quick shot to Uptown taking Central or Independence!



Pets conditional.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!