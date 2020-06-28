All apartments in Charlotte
3724 Rosehaven Dr.

3724 Rosehaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3724 Rosehaven Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Fully renovated 3 bedroom/2 full bath with fully fenced in backyard. This unit has fresh interior paint, re-stained hardwoods, new tile floor in both bathrooms and kitchen, new shower, vanity, and toilet in master bath. New tub, vanity, and toilet in hall bath. New counter-tops and cabinets installed in kitchen. Stainless steel refrigerator and stove included! Backyard is private and perfect for entertaining. Quick shot to Uptown taking Central or Independence!

Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Rosehaven Dr. have any available units?
3724 Rosehaven Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3724 Rosehaven Dr. have?
Some of 3724 Rosehaven Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 Rosehaven Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Rosehaven Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Rosehaven Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3724 Rosehaven Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3724 Rosehaven Dr. offer parking?
No, 3724 Rosehaven Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3724 Rosehaven Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3724 Rosehaven Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Rosehaven Dr. have a pool?
No, 3724 Rosehaven Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Rosehaven Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3724 Rosehaven Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Rosehaven Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3724 Rosehaven Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
