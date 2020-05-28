Amenities

granite counters pet friendly new construction stainless steel

3723 Small Avenue Available 02/01/20 (Coming Soon) New Construction 3 Bedroom Single Family Home !!! - BRAND NEW home has all the bells and whistles needed for the perfect family! This is a 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The open floor plan has 9' ceilings on both the first and second floors. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large island, and Luxury vinyl plank flooring. Tray ceiling in the master bedroom with designer lighting. The Master shower has a beautiful tile surround. Spray foam insulation to help reduce energy costs and improve overall comfort.



*Disclaimer: Interior Photos are for representation purposes only. Photos are of a home by the same builder with the same layout.*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5488454)