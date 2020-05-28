All apartments in Charlotte
Location

3723 Small Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28269
Derita - Statesville

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
new construction
3723 Small Avenue Available 02/01/20 (Coming Soon) New Construction 3 Bedroom Single Family Home !!! - BRAND NEW home has all the bells and whistles needed for the perfect family! This is a 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The open floor plan has 9' ceilings on both the first and second floors. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large island, and Luxury vinyl plank flooring. Tray ceiling in the master bedroom with designer lighting. The Master shower has a beautiful tile surround. Spray foam insulation to help reduce energy costs and improve overall comfort.

Call us today to schedule a showing!

*Disclaimer: Interior Photos are for representation purposes only. Photos are of a home by the same builder with the same layout.*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5488454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 Small Avenue have any available units?
3723 Small Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3723 Small Avenue have?
Some of 3723 Small Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 Small Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3723 Small Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 Small Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3723 Small Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3723 Small Avenue offer parking?
No, 3723 Small Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3723 Small Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 Small Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 Small Avenue have a pool?
No, 3723 Small Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3723 Small Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3723 Small Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 Small Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3723 Small Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

