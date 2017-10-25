All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3723 Bullard Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:12 PM

3723 Bullard Street

3723 Bullard Street · No Longer Available
Location

3723 Bullard Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 Bullard Street have any available units?
3723 Bullard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3723 Bullard Street currently offering any rent specials?
3723 Bullard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 Bullard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3723 Bullard Street is pet friendly.
Does 3723 Bullard Street offer parking?
No, 3723 Bullard Street does not offer parking.
Does 3723 Bullard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 Bullard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 Bullard Street have a pool?
No, 3723 Bullard Street does not have a pool.
Does 3723 Bullard Street have accessible units?
No, 3723 Bullard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 Bullard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3723 Bullard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3723 Bullard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3723 Bullard Street does not have units with air conditioning.

