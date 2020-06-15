All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:23 PM

3720 Wendwood Lane

3720 Wendwood Lane · (704) 502-1040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3720 Wendwood Lane, Charlotte, NC 28211
Wendover - Sedgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,982

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
24hr gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Please contact Ross or Aj for a showing 704-502-1040. Our expansive 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes feature elegant crown molding, tiled bath and kitchens, gas ranges and garage parking for residents with controlled access. Our apartment homes have the features you are looking for while our community has the amenities you seek.  Amenities include 24/7 Fitness center, expansive resident clubhouse and pool w/ sundeck and grill. Price is for a 15 month term. Prices and availability are subject to change visit community website for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Wendwood Lane have any available units?
3720 Wendwood Lane has a unit available for $1,982 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3720 Wendwood Lane have?
Some of 3720 Wendwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 Wendwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Wendwood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Wendwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3720 Wendwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3720 Wendwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3720 Wendwood Lane does offer parking.
Does 3720 Wendwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3720 Wendwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Wendwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3720 Wendwood Lane has a pool.
Does 3720 Wendwood Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 3720 Wendwood Lane has accessible units.
Does 3720 Wendwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3720 Wendwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
