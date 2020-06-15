3720 Wendwood Lane

Amenities

Please contact Ross or Aj for a showing 704-502-1040. Our expansive 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes feature elegant crown molding, tiled bath and kitchens, gas ranges and garage parking for residents with controlled access. Our apartment homes have the features you are looking for while our community has the amenities you seek. Amenities include 24/7 Fitness center, expansive resident clubhouse and pool w/ sundeck and grill. Price is for a 15 month term. Prices and availability are subject to change visit community website for more information.