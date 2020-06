Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available to Show - Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath house conveniently located near Freedom Drive. This home features a fully fenced yard, front porch, neutral paint throughout, wood floors, and kitchen appliances for courtesy use. There's so much great about this house. It won't last long - call today!



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.



Call / Email us today!

704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com



(RLNE4607260)