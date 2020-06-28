All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3709 Colony Crossing Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3709 Colony Crossing Dr
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

3709 Colony Crossing Dr

3709 Colony Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Foxcroft
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3709 Colony Crossing Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Foxcroft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Adorable rental opportunity in Southpark! - Tucked just behind Phillips Place and surrounded by trees, you feel secluded but can easily enjoy the retail, dining, shopping, and nightlife of Southpark Mall & neighboring centers. Interior features include wood floors on the main level, charming built-ins & architectural features, a large concrete patio, a balcony off the second bedroom, full baths in both bedrooms, laundry included, an exposed brick mantel surrounding the fireplace, & large closets.

(RLNE3309027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 Colony Crossing Dr have any available units?
3709 Colony Crossing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3709 Colony Crossing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Colony Crossing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Colony Crossing Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3709 Colony Crossing Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3709 Colony Crossing Dr offer parking?
No, 3709 Colony Crossing Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3709 Colony Crossing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 Colony Crossing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Colony Crossing Dr have a pool?
No, 3709 Colony Crossing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3709 Colony Crossing Dr have accessible units?
No, 3709 Colony Crossing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Colony Crossing Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3709 Colony Crossing Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3709 Colony Crossing Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3709 Colony Crossing Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte