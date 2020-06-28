3709 Colony Crossing Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Adorable rental opportunity in Southpark! - Tucked just behind Phillips Place and surrounded by trees, you feel secluded but can easily enjoy the retail, dining, shopping, and nightlife of Southpark Mall & neighboring centers. Interior features include wood floors on the main level, charming built-ins & architectural features, a large concrete patio, a balcony off the second bedroom, full baths in both bedrooms, laundry included, an exposed brick mantel surrounding the fireplace, & large closets.



