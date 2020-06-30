All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3707 Small Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3707 Small Ave
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

3707 Small Ave

3707 Small Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3707 Small Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28269
Derita - Statesville

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
New Built Home ready for Move-in ! - This beautiful NEW home has all the bells and whistles needed for the perfect family! This is a 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The open floor plan has 9' ceilings on both the first and second floors. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large island, and Luxury vinyl plank flooring. Tray ceiling in the master bedroom with designer lighting. The Master shower has a beautiful tile surround. The home features spray foam insulation to help reduce energy costs and improve overall comfort.

Call us today to schedule a showing!

Disclaimer: Interior Photos are for representation purposes only. Photos are of a home by the same builder with the same layout.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5561886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 Small Ave have any available units?
3707 Small Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3707 Small Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3707 Small Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 Small Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3707 Small Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3707 Small Ave offer parking?
No, 3707 Small Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3707 Small Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3707 Small Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 Small Ave have a pool?
No, 3707 Small Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3707 Small Ave have accessible units?
No, 3707 Small Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 Small Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3707 Small Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3707 Small Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3707 Small Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte