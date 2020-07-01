3669 Huyton Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher refrigerator

This open floor 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Heathrow on Harris.



Home is ready for you to move in and make your own living space. Close to University, light rail & bus stop. Also close to grocery stores and minutes to ready creek park. Just minutes to reach I-77 & I-277.



New hardwood flooring, interior home design features large living room, kitchen and half bath in first floor with plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen with nice private patio space are great for entertaining. Upstairs has spacious double bedrooms, full bath(jack and jill) & with plenty of closet space.



All appliances included. Rent $1100 per month includes $192 HOA fee (HOA fee covers water bill, lawn and exterior maintenance)



Please apply on Avail.co or https://www.avail.co/l/119353