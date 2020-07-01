All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:58 AM

3669 Huyton Court

3669 Huyton Court · No Longer Available
Location

3669 Huyton Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This open floor 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Heathrow on Harris.

Home is ready for you to move in and make your own living space. Close to University, light rail & bus stop. Also close to grocery stores and minutes to ready creek park. Just minutes to reach I-77 & I-277.

New hardwood flooring, interior home design features large living room, kitchen and half bath in first floor with plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen with nice private patio space are great for entertaining. Upstairs has spacious double bedrooms, full bath(jack and jill) & with plenty of closet space.

All appliances included. Rent $1100 per month includes $192 HOA fee (HOA fee covers water bill, lawn and exterior maintenance)

Please apply on Avail.co or https://www.avail.co/l/119353

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3669 Huyton Court have any available units?
3669 Huyton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3669 Huyton Court have?
Some of 3669 Huyton Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3669 Huyton Court currently offering any rent specials?
3669 Huyton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3669 Huyton Court pet-friendly?
No, 3669 Huyton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3669 Huyton Court offer parking?
No, 3669 Huyton Court does not offer parking.
Does 3669 Huyton Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3669 Huyton Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3669 Huyton Court have a pool?
No, 3669 Huyton Court does not have a pool.
Does 3669 Huyton Court have accessible units?
No, 3669 Huyton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3669 Huyton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3669 Huyton Court has units with dishwashers.

