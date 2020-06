Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Now available a 3bd 2ba ranch for rent in the quiet Community of Arlin Village near everything Charlotte!. Just off I85 and I77 you can access almost any part of Charlotte with a short drive. You will love the fact this home has No stairs, all laminate wood flooring, and all-electric appliances including a washer and dryer! Come see it today!